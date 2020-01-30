Centre won’t play politics on Assembly resolution: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sending an indication that the resolution sent by the State government seeking to abolish the Legislative Council will not be stopped by the Centre on political grounds, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party official spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday said the Centre would act as per rules and that politics will not come in the way of taking a decision.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, he said as the State Assembly had passed a resolution and forwarded it to the Centre, the responsibility now lies on the Centre to take forward the process. “The Centre will act according to rules. The Centre will not look into the circumstances that led to the passage of the resolution and who are in ruling and opposition in the particular State,’’ he said.

The Centre will not look at this (resolution to abolish Council) as a political issue, he asserted. Asked whether the Centre will take into consideration the recommendations of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Legislative Councils, Narasimha Rao said it was wrong to say that the Bill to abolish the Council cannot be formulated going by the recommendations of panel which submitted its report in 2013. “Since the resolution was passed as per the Constitution, the Centre, in my view, will not send it back to the State or reject it. However, we do not have an idea as to how much time it will take,’’ he said.

On the party’s stand on the issue, the BJP spokesperson said the party MLCs have already made their stand clear by describing the decision to abolish the Council as unfortunate. “The party doesn’t want to comment more on the issue,’’ he said.