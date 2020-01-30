Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cybercrime case: Four Nigerians, woman held for duping man in fake online charity

The complainant was asked to deposit money to get access to the funds and he deposited Rs 6.62 lakh in instalments.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a cybercrime case, city police arrested four Nigerians and one woman from Meghalaya for duping a person of Rs 6.62 lakh in a fake online charity donation case.

The police have identified the accused as Everistus (38) of Anambra State, Koffi Eric (32) of Ivory Coast, Ohazureme Emmanuel (30) and Ogunjiofur Chukwujekw (30) of Nigeria and Eusivia Lyngkoi (27) of South Delhi.

As per the complaint Sanjay Singh from Malkapuram, he had received a message on December 17 last stating, “My name is Aisha. As my health condition is not well, I want to donate US $5.5 million (Rs 39 crore) for charity to the poor”.

When the complainant replied on the email provided, the woman directed him as to where she would send her lawyer to Delhi to complete the fund transfer formalities. This, she replied, “is to transfer the funds in his name for distribution among the poor,” Commissioner of Police RK Meena said, while addressing mediapersons.

The complainant was asked to deposit money to get access to the funds and he deposited Rs 6.62 lakh in instalments. On coming to know that the entire thing was a fake and that he was conned, Singh filed a compliant at Cybercrime Police station.  

On coming to know these activities are being carried out from Delhi, Inspector Gopinath visited Delhi and arrested the accused, who were immediately sent into remand.

The police seized two laptops, six mobile phones, 7 SIM cards, two ATM cards and Rs 55,000 in cash from the accused’s possession. Funds amounting to Rs 1,46,264 in their bank account was also frozen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cybercrime case fake online charity
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp