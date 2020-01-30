Cybercrime case: Four Nigerians, woman held for duping man in fake online charity

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a cybercrime case, city police arrested four Nigerians and one woman from Meghalaya for duping a person of Rs 6.62 lakh in a fake online charity donation case.

The police have identified the accused as Everistus (38) of Anambra State, Koffi Eric (32) of Ivory Coast, Ohazureme Emmanuel (30) and Ogunjiofur Chukwujekw (30) of Nigeria and Eusivia Lyngkoi (27) of South Delhi.

As per the complaint Sanjay Singh from Malkapuram, he had received a message on December 17 last stating, “My name is Aisha. As my health condition is not well, I want to donate US $5.5 million (Rs 39 crore) for charity to the poor”.

When the complainant replied on the email provided, the woman directed him as to where she would send her lawyer to Delhi to complete the fund transfer formalities. This, she replied, “is to transfer the funds in his name for distribution among the poor,” Commissioner of Police RK Meena said, while addressing mediapersons.

The complainant was asked to deposit money to get access to the funds and he deposited Rs 6.62 lakh in instalments. On coming to know that the entire thing was a fake and that he was conned, Singh filed a compliant at Cybercrime Police station.

On coming to know these activities are being carried out from Delhi, Inspector Gopinath visited Delhi and arrested the accused, who were immediately sent into remand.

The police seized two laptops, six mobile phones, 7 SIM cards, two ATM cards and Rs 55,000 in cash from the accused’s possession. Funds amounting to Rs 1,46,264 in their bank account was also frozen.