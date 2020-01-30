Eight Andhra Pradesh fishermen released in Bangladesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district, who were languished in jail for many months in neighbouring Bangladesh for allegedly entering their territorial waters, were released from prison on Wednesday following the intervention of the State government.

“With the continuous efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we are able to free the fishermen,” Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Mopidevi Venkataramana told media persons on Wednesday.

The minister stated that major and minor jetties would be made available for the fishermen in a phased manner. Venkataramana assured the fishermen community that 22 places were identified for setting up major and minor jetties across the State. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on ensuring the welfare of fishermen community and as promised earlier, jetties will be provided in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts so that they need not go to other States like Gujarat for labour. From now on, better facilities for fishermen will be provided in our State itself,’’ he said.

In the first phase major and minor harbours and jetties at Vuppada, Machilipatnam, Juvvaladhinne and in phase two, Budagatlapalem, Eddhuvanipalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam are going to be set up.

For the construction of each jetty, Rs 350 crore are going to be spent — 50 per cent from Union government and 50 per cent from State government. Also with Rs 100 crore, Visakhapatnam harbour will be modernised,” he added.