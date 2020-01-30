Ex-MP in jail for remark on boat tragedy gets bail

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar was released on bail from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on Wednesday. He was arrested on December 13, 2019 for allegedly criticising the State government on delay in retrieving capsized boat Royal Vashista.

Since then he was on judicial remand.

Tourist boat Royal Vashista capsized in Godavari river nearby the Katchaluru village on September 15, 2019 with 77 tourists onboard. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) undertook rescue operations. At that time, Harsha Kumar criticised the government claiming that they were intentionally delaying the rescue operations.