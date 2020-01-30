Gold worth Rs 40 lakh recovered from thief in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police arrested a notorious thief at Bugga cross in Tadipatri Mandal and recovered 1,014 grams of gold jewellery worth about Rs 40 lakh and a two-wheeler from him.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, SP B Satya Yesubabu said the accused Dudekula Mastan Vali alias Mastan (28) hails from Kanala village in Nandyal Mandal of Kurnool district. He studied up to ITI and addicted to vices, besides indulging in cricket betting and gambling.

He used to go to the houses of gullible women by posing himself as their distant relative when they were alone at home. On the pretext of buying the same gold ornaments worn by the women victims after heaping praises on them, he used to collect the jewellery to test its fineness. Later, he would decamp with the jewellery. There were also instances when he snatched away gold ornaments from women.

He committed 26 offences in Anantapur, Kunrool, Kadapa, Prakasam and Chittoor districts since 2017, the SP said.

A police team, led by CCS CI Shyam Rao apprehended him at Bugga cross in Tadipatri Mandal. The SP appreciated the police team.