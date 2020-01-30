Guntur Collector orders magisterial probe in two cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar ordered a magisterial inquiry to probe two cases and to file a report within 30 days as per the directions of the State government.

The first case was of endowments officer D Anita (35) who committed suicide by jumping into Krishna river at Pondugala in Dachepalli Mandal on November 24, 2019. She was allegedly saddened over suspension from duties at Amara Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple in Gurazala Mandal.

She was under suspension for committing some irregularities. The revenue department found that she committed suicide due to harassment by some officials during the preliminary inquiry.

Hence, Anand Kumar gave orders to the Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances leading to Anita’s death and submit a detailed report within 30 days after obtaining all necessary reports from the police department.

Anand Kumar also ordered a magisterial inquiry into a case pertaining to the death of a prisoner named Sk

Saida alias Bellomkonda Saida (33), who succumbed at Guntur Government Hospital on January 18.

He was lodged in the Sattenapalli sub-jail and complained to the jail officers of ill-health.

Consequently, the prison medical officer treated him on January 17 but Saida made another complaint on January 18. So the prisoner was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for treatment.

The National Human Rights Commission urged the Collector to conduct inquiry in the two cases.

Hence, the Collector ordered the Guntur RDO to collect case details and submit a report within 30 days.