No hike in engineering colleges fees in Andhra Pradesh: Panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There will be no fee hike in engineering colleges in the next academic year, said Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) chairperson justice V Eswaraiah. He added the fee schedule drafted by the commission, after reviewing the audited financial statements of colleges, will be submitted to the State government by February 20.

Addressing the media after a meeting of all commission members at its office in Tadepalli near here on Wednesday, Eswaraiah said since November 27, the commission carried out inspections on 285 engineering colleges to review their fee structure and audited financial statements for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“During our inspections, we provided appraisals to the college management with regard to the details submitted to the auditors, and, then, decided to hold a hearing session over the issue on February 4,” he said.

“Similarly, we have issued a notification to review and determine fee structure of colleges offering graduate and postgraduate courses in law and physical education. The colleges have been asked to begin submitting relevant details from Feb 10.”

He added: “At present, medical colleges have started uploading details of audited financial statements for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 and inspections will be carried out after March 9. We are fixing the fee structure for the block period of 2019-20 due to delay in formation of the commission, court cases and the interim measures taken by the government to ensure the college charge the same fees as that of the previous year,” the chairperson added.

Eswaraiah explained unlike medical colleges, the engineering colleges follow a common fee structure.

“As per the directives of the apex courts, if any regulation or law is adopted in a state, college management can make separate fee structures for the respective quotas. In Andhra Pradesh, it is difficult to do so due to the fee reimbursement programme being implemented by the government. To make best use of the programme, several engineering colleges function without maintaining proper educational standard, faculty, infrastructure and attendance,” he pointed out.

The chairperson also informed that seats under convener quotas in 80 per cent of the engineering colleges in the State were empty. The commission will decide the fee structure of engineering colleges based on their performance and audited financial statements. “Every college should follow the All India Council for Technical Education norms. In case a college fails to do so, then the council will be requested to take necessary action against,” Eswaraiah said.

Later, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra released the diary of APHERMC and said the department will soon launch a grievance cell and a toll free number for the students.

Commission to review fees for law, physical education courses

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) on Tuesday issued a notification to review fee structure for law and physical education undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in private colleges, for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23. “For the first time, the commission will finalise the fee structure for degree courses. Earlier, we decided to review fee structure only for professional institutions. However in the APHERMC Act, it is mentioned that the commission should regulate the fee structure for all degree colleges,” commission chairperson justice V Eswaraiah said. Elaborating further, Eswaraiah added the institutions could begin submitting relevant data, along with audited financial statements for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, through http://aphermc.ap.gov.in from February 10. “Institutions without any fee proposal or those who do not respond shall not be permitted to collect any fee for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23 for the said programmes. Last date for online submission of data is March 9,” he added