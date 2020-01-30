Protesters take out massive vehicle rally, cover 15 capital region villages in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ongoing indefinite protests against the YSRC government’s decision on relocating Secretariat to Visakhapatnam, pro-Amaravati protesters took out a ‘maha vehicle rally’ from Thullur and covered 15 villages in the capital region, on Wednesday. Not only men, women also actively took part in the rally.

Raising slogans against the YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they found fault with the government for ‘dividing’ the capital and alleged that the party leaders were the only ones benefitting from the move by buying lands in the steel city. Stating that the government was playing with the lives of farmers with its ‘unilateral’ decisions, they held the Chief Minister responsible for the deaths of 25 farmers who died during the 43-day-old protest.

The rally with bikes, cars and tractors began from Thullur village and covered 15 villages, including Rayapudi, Uddandarayunipalem, Modulingayapalem, Velagapudi, Malkapuram, Mandadam, Penumaka and Dondapadu, and culminated in Thullur.

Meanwhile, women agitated in Mandadam opposing the abolition of the Legislative Council by the YSRC government.

Meanwhile, protesters staged ‘jala deeksha’ in Krishna river in Rayapudi village for the second day and demanding that Amaravati be retained as the state capital. “We need Amaravati to be the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh. We won’t allow them (YSRC leaders) to cut the capital into pieces,” the villagers rued.

They also questioned the YSRC leaders their motive for not visiting the families of farmers who died while participating in the protests. “He (Jagan) has time for his ‘odarpu yatra’, but not for the families of farmers. As many as 25 people have died so far,” said M Murali, a Thullur resident.

Meanwhile, MLC and Telugu Desam national general secretary N Lokesh alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking the state back to the Stone Age and influenced GN Rao and BCG Committees to submit reports in favour of the relocation of the Secretariat to Vizag.