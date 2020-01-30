Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sailajanath vows to revive Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath vowed to strive for reviving the Congress in the State.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Congress member Sake Sailajanath as APCC president Tulasireddy and Sk Mastanvali as working presidents were taken charge in the presence of senior leader and statesman Oommen Chandy at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress member Sake Sailajanath as APCC president Tulasireddy and Sk Mastanvali as working presidents were taken charge in the presence of senior leader and statesman Oommen Chandy at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula.)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Sake Sailajanath was formally sworn in as the new APCC president here on Wednesday. N Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Valli were sworn in as the new working presidents.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, secretaries Christopher Tilak, Meyappan, former APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, national leaders were present.Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath vowed to strive for reviving the Congress in the State. He dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to adopt a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Congress Sake Sailajanath
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp