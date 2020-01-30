Sailajanath vows to revive Congress in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Sake Sailajanath was formally sworn in as the new APCC president here on Wednesday. N Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Valli were sworn in as the new working presidents.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, secretaries Christopher Tilak, Meyappan, former APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, national leaders were present.Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath vowed to strive for reviving the Congress in the State. He dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to adopt a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly.