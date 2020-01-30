Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRIVANI Trust gets Rs 40 crore in 100 days

The devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, spread across the world, are contributing liberally to the SRIVANI Trust.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust set up by the TTD for promotion, propagation and protection of Sanatana Hindu dharma, has won the hearts of global devotees of Srivaru and they have contributed about Rs 40 crore to it in 100 days.

In order to honour the contributions of the donors for the cause of Hindu Dharma Parirakshana, a onetime privilege of VIP break darshan, was approved by the TTD Board for donors contributing a minimum of Rs 10,000 to the trust and this gained momentum since the inception of this privilege from October 21, 2019. While 33,980 devotees have booked for darshan online so far, taking the donation amount to Rs 26.18 crore, 18,216 devotees have availed of the darshan facility among online donors. In the offline mode till 29 January, 13,380 devotees contributed and had darshan of the Lord taking the total donation amount to Rs 13.38 crore.

So far major contributions have come from devotes of Andhra Pradesh, with the total donation touching the Rs 10 crore mark, followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, New Delhi and Maharashtra. Even there has been an immense response from NRI devotees, with major contributions coming from the US, Malaysia, Singapore and UAE too.

Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 2.24 crore
Kurnool: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has netted Rs 2.24 crore through Hundi collection. The offerings of devotees were counted on Wednesday. All the Hundis in the temple are emptied once in 29 days. Temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said the devotees deposited Rs 2,24,49,021 in the Hundis as offering to the Lord.     The offerings included 367 US Dollars, 15 Australia Dollars, 5 Canada Dollars, 5 UAE Dirhams, 32 Malaysia Ringgits and other foreign currency, the EO added.

