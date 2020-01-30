Tech meeting at JNTU-Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Around 200 intellectuals from across the world are likely to take part in an international conference on computer science and technology at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada (JNTU-K) on 9th and 10th May.The event will be held under the aegis of registrar of JNTU-K, Dr Ch Satyanarayana at the university campus.