Teenage boy sexually abused by four youth in Owk of Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by four youth in their early 20s in Owk town of Kurnool district. The incident came to light when the parents of the boy lodged a complaint with police on Thursday after the video of the unnatural act went viral.

According to Owk Sub Inspector Srikanth Reddy, the incident took place one week ago and the parents only complained on Thursday, when their son told them about what happened and who were involved.

Last week, the 15-year-old boy, a school dropout and doing odd-jobs in the town, was taken by the four accused to a building owned by a political party in the town on a pretext of hosting dinner. In the building, the boy was overpowered by the four youth, who resorted to the unnatural act, even as their victim cried in pain and shame.

Later, the teenager was found to be dull and listless and on Wednesday evening told his parents about what happened, when the incident recorded on the video by the accused went viral. Based on the parent’s complaint, Owk police registered a case and took up investigation. Search is on for the four accused, who are at large.