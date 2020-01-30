Two-day bankers’ strike from January 31 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

Following the call for nationwide strike given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), banking personnel in the city have decided to participate in a two-day strike from January 31.

They demand wage revision for employees of public sector banks pending since November 2017, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scrapping of the new pension scheme (NPS), updation of pension among others.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by the bankers during a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) leader Ajay Kumar said that the wages and service conditions of bank employees and officers are governed by collective bargaining and bilateral agreements.

The same are being revised once in five years based on the demands submitted by the unions.

Accordingly, the last settlement was finalised to cover the term from November 2012 to October 2017.

Since November 2017, wage revision was due for the bank employees, he said.

Over 21 rounds of discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) took place in the last two years and so far there was no positive response.

“UFBU is seeking a minimum of 15 per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.55 per cent,” he said, adding that IBA’s rigid approach forced them to go on strike from Friday.

“Since IBA failed to address our demands, we will participate in the three-day strike and go an indefinite one from April,” Ajay said.