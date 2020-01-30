Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day bankers’ strike from January 31 in Andhra Pradesh

They demand wage revision for employees of public sector banks pending since November 2017 among other things.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bank closed, strike

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Following the call for nationwide strike given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), banking personnel in the city have decided to participate in a two-day strike from January 31.

They demand wage revision for employees of public sector banks pending since November 2017, merger of special allowance with basic pay, scrapping of the new pension scheme (NPS), updation of pension among others.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by the bankers during a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) leader Ajay Kumar said that the wages and service conditions of bank employees and officers are governed by collective bargaining and bilateral agreements.

The same are being revised once in five years based on the demands submitted by the unions.

Accordingly, the last settlement was finalised to cover the term from November 2012 to October 2017.

Since November 2017, wage revision was due for the bank employees, he said.
Over 21 rounds of discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) took place in the last two years and so far there was no positive response.

“UFBU is seeking a minimum of 15 per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.55 per cent,” he said, adding that IBA’s rigid approach forced them to go on strike from Friday.

“Since IBA failed to address our demands, we will participate in the three-day strike  and go an indefinite one from April,” Ajay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Bank strike United Forum of Bank Unions
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp