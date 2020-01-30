Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam city core area not recommended as capital, says GN Rao

The development constraints of Visakhapatnam city were analysed and it was recommended to locate Secretariat at the northernmost part of the VMR.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:48 AM

YSRC activists take out a rally in Tirupati on Wednesday in support of the three-capital proposal.

YSRC activists take out a rally in Tirupati on Wednesday in support of the three-capital proposal. (Photo I EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IAS officer GN Rao, the convenor of the committee which submitted its report to the government on decentralised development, on Wednesday said the panel did not recommend the location of the capital in the core area of Visakhapatnam city but in the northernmost part of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), far away from the main city.

As reported in these columns days after the committee submitted its report to the government, Rao clarified that the panel recommended setting up of the capital in the northernmost part of VMR for the development of the backward north coastal region.

The development constraints of Visakhapatnam city were analysed and it was recommended to locate Secretariat at the northernmost part of the VMR, he said, adding that the committee stated that the location of Secretariat would boost growth in the surrounding districts. The panel also recommended conduct of summer and monsoon sessions of the Assembly at the executive capital, he asserted. While analysing strengths of Vizag, the committee noted that the State has only one metropolitan region, the VMR, and it is located in Zone 1 and has potential to trigger development. “It is a major regional centre and serious contender for locating Secretariat with key investment potential with the proposed Bhogapuram Greenfield airport,’’ Rao said. He was reacting to reports in some vernacular newspapers that the committee had suggested that Visakhapatnam is not suitable for locating capital.

“The report indicated constraints after analysing the weather conditions and seismic activity in Vizag, Machilipatnam and Vijayawada. The members of the committee —from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and other places  — have 40-50 years of experience in their respective fields and they gave the report after studying the matter for three-four months,’’ he said.

The retired IAS officer said they have clearly recommended that the capital shall be located in the northern part of the VMRDA, which is between Vizag and Vizianagaram districts. On Vizag being cyclone-prone, he said cyclones are common in coastal areas. “We clearly said that the capital should not be in the area where there is saline water,’’ he said.

Rao said they have recommended the creation of four regional commissionerates with full powers for using resources in the particular zone with a senior officer as Commissioner. Similarly, senior-most police officers should be appointed in each zone.

Asked whether the committee members were influenced, he said the members were not ordinary persons to get influenced. “Vizag is the best option for executive capital,’’ he reiterated.

Govt influenced Rao panel: Uma
Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said the YSRC government had influenced the GN Rao Committee. “It appears Advisor to government Ajeya Kallam, not GN Rao, was the chairman of the panel. What Jagan said in the Assembly was written in the report,” he said

PIL in High Court
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court against the government appointing Mukul Rohatgi by paying a hefty fee of Rs 5 crore to represent the State in the cases related to the shifting of Secretariat to Visakhapatnam

