Water meters for every household in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha directed the officials concerned to give drainage connection to every household in the city and connect it to the underground drainage system.

Anuradha inspected Nallacheruvu, Koneru Road, R Agraharam and Dalavai Vari Veedi in the city on Wednesday.

At Nallacheru, on observing that the drains were clogged, she directed the officials concerned to remove illegal constructions.

The commissioner also urged the engineers to submit a report on those people who opt for drinking water supply citing household connections but are using it for commercial purposes.

“The officials concerned will attach meters to every household to gauge their water consumption.”