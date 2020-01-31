Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Secretaries hold talks

It was decided to continue the dialogue and brief the Chief Ministers of respective states on the issues.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney meets his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney meets his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As decided by the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States, the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — Neelam Sawhney and Somesh Kumar respectively — met in Hyderabad on Thursday to resolve the issues related to Schedule IX and X institutions under the AP Reorganisation Act. During the last meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, it was decided to hold meetings of the Chief Secretaries of the two States to resolve the pending bifurcation issues. Accordingly, Neelam Sawhney met the Telangana Chief Secretary at BRKR Bhavan. They took up institution-wise discussion, official sources said.

It was decided to continue the dialogue and brief the Chief Ministers of respective states on the issues. The Chief Secretaries were assisted by State’s Reorganisation (SR) department secretaries L Premchandra Reddy (AP) and K Ramakrishna Rao (Telangana). “The meeting was held in a very positive atmosphere,” an official release said.

