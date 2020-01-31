Andhra Pradesh: YSRC wants funds, TDP Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC raised the issue of Special Category Status, release of special grants, industrial incentives, tax rebates and other pending funds from the Centre at the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of the budget session of Parliament on Thursday. The TDP, on the other hand, raised the State government’s plan to shift Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and abolish the Council.

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, emerging out of the meeting, said that the party had raised nine issues related to the development of the State. “The State should get grants amounting to Rs 13,700 crore for 2014-15 under revenue deficit, as per the CAG audit, and other funds under PRC arrears and differed bills amounting to Rs 22,900 crore. If the funds released to the State till now are deducted from the amount, the balance comes to around Rs 18,900 crore and we sought the release of the same,’’ he said.

Similarly, Rs 23,000 crore was sought for backward districts and reimbursement of Rs 3,283 crore for Polavaram project.

The State government, till January 2020, has spent Rs 11,860 crore on the Polavaram project and it is yet to get Rs 3,283 crore as reimbursement. Vijayasai also urged the Centre to clear the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,548 crore for the national project.

The Opposition TDP raised the issue of three-capital proposal and the abolition of Legislative Council — which were being opposed by it — during the meeting. TDP MP Galla Jayadev raised the issue of the protests in Amaravati following the YSRC government proposal to shift Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The MP also said that he was manhandled by police when he took part in the agitations. The YSRC MPs intervened and said that local issues need not be discussed in the all-party meeting. Regarding the Bill on scrapping Council, he said the YSRCP parliamentary party would follow it up with the Centre.

Fund for capital

Vijayasai said the party has asked the Centre to release funds for providing basic infrastructure under Capital Development Grant. Under the Grant, the State was to get Rs 49,924 crore but it only got Rs 2,500 crore till now. “We requested the Centre to release the balance funds. These funds will be utilised as per the directions of the Chief Minister,’’ he said, amid the controversy over the three-capital proposal of the State government

YSRC no to NPR, NRC

YSRC MP P Midhun Reddy said that party MPs would oppose the National Citizen Register and National Popular Register in Parliament. “There is a sense of insecurity among the Muslims in the State after the introduction of the CAA. We have asked for a debate on the steps to be taken to allay the fears among the Muslims,’’ Midhun Reddy maintained.

WHAT STATE WANTS from the Centre