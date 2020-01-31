 Andhra: Two drown in Vamsadhara river

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two employees of a private fertiliser company met with a watery grave while three others managed to escape with injuries after the car in which they were travelling fell into the Vamsadhara Left Canal at Gotta Barrage in Hiramandalam of Srikakulam district on the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when the fertiliser company employees were on their way to Visakhapatnam from neighbouring Odisha state after attending a meeting, police said.

According to police, several officials of Coramandel Fertilisers Company from various parts of the Andhra Pradesh and also neighbouring states had gone to Centurion University near Parlakhemundi to attend a meeting on Thursday.

After completing the meeting, five of them belonging to various parts of AP and neighbouring Telangana were returning to Visakhapatnam in a car. Unable to control the wheels on the narrow road near Hiramandalam, the car fell into the left canal of Vamsadhara river near Gotta barrage.

As the car drowned in the water, two of the passengers got struck in the car and drowned while the three others managed to come out of the vehicle and reached the banks. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital for first aid. A case has been registered at Hiramandalam police station.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan (32) of Kakinada and B Chandra (45) of Khammam in Telangana State while the injured have been identified as S Praveen of Kakinada, Maheswara Rao from Bobbili of Vizianagaram and P V Giri Prasad from Mogalturu of West Godavari district of AP.