Coronavirus: Naidu writes to Jaishankar seeking safe return of 58 Telugu students

Naidu said there were many Indians -- youth, students and employees - in various parts of China, especially in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar requesting him to make efforts for the safe return of 58 Telugu students are undergoing training at China Star Opto-Electronic Technology in Wuhan.

Lauding the efforts being made by the Centre and the External Affairs Minister in dealing with the situation that has arisen out of the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Naidu said there were many Indians -- youth, students and employees - in various parts of China, especially in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

“I would like to draw your attention to 58 trainee employees of Sri City SEZ and TCL factory in Chittoor district. All of them have completed their engineering and have been selected through campus placements by TCL and were sent to China for training in Panel Opto-Display Technology at China Star Opto-Electronics Technology in Wuhan in August 2019. The families of 58 trainees are a worried over their safety,” he said.

On behalf of those families and Telugu people, the Telugu Desam Party chief requested the Union External Affairs Minister to make all efforts in his power and capacity to bring back those 58 trainees employees from China, safely.  He said Telugu people would always remember Jaishankar’s efforts in bringing back 20 fishermen languishing in Pakistan prison and prayed that 58 trainees stuck in Wuhan are brought back home safely.

