Drop disastrous capital idea, BJP's Kanna urges CM Jagan in letter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Thursday demanded continuation of both the legislative and executive capitals in Amaravati.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the BJP State chief said the government was going ahead with the “disastrous idea’ of setting up executive capital in Visakhapatnam, in spite of protests of all sections of people, political parties and civil organisations across the State. “ The idea also throws a huge financial burden on the already debt-trapped State,’’ the BJP State chief observed.

Lakshminarayana added that the government quoted the GN Rao committee report favouring setting up of executive capital at Visakhapatnam, but suppressed the important observations and comments made by the committee about unsuitability of the port city.

The Committee cautioned about threat of cyclones, decreasing air quality and pollution due to presence of large industries, leakage of crude oil in port area, security threats to Eastern Naval Command, non-availability of government lands in and around Visakhapatnam and others, the BJP leader alleged.