Man killed in vehicle collision at Sattenapalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person died on the spot in a road accident at Murali Nagar Centre of Sattenapalli mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to police, deceased Damarparapu Srinivasa Rao (29) was a resident of Paludevarlapadu village in Muppalla Mandal.

He succumbed due to severe head and body injuries when the auto rickshaw he was driving, collided with an APSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus was travelling from Macherla to Guntur.

The body was shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.

Police filed a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife Tulasi and investigation is underway.