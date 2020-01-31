Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mekapati urges US delegation to invest in Andhra Pradesh

The US delegation agreed to conduct a seminar in Visakhapatnam on the investment opportunities in the State.

Published: 31st January 2020

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy told US Commercial Affairs Councillor Manoj Desai and his team, who called on him at his residence on Thursday, that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in industrial development.

The State has conducive atmosphere for investments in the industrial sector and plans are afoot to integrate industrial development with agriculture, he said. Explaining the advantages of Visakhapatnam and how conducive it is for industrial development, the minister said, “Our focus is to develop Visakhapatnam as one of the best cities in the world.”

US officials informed the minister that as suggested by the latter during a meeting in Hyderabad, they visited the Port City and found it to be more advanced in different sectors, including port-based development and tourism.

They opined that by focusing on the development of industries, IT, skill development, education and agro-technology, Visakahaptanm can emerge as one among the three-best cities in the country.

Goutham Reddy assured the US delegation that the government would extend all needed help and provide basic infrastructure facilities for any investment in the State. The US delegation agreed to conduct a seminar in Visakhapatnam on the investment opportunities in the State.

