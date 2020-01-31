Home States Andhra Pradesh

Newborn girl dumped in a bush in Andhra Pradesh, safe now

The baby’s parents are yet to be found but the police believe that she was born in Kakinada GGH and was probably dumped because of being a girl child.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The newborn’s condition was said to be alright.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A newborn baby was found in the bushes in Tallarevu on Thursday. According to reports, a dog led a group of locals to the child’s location. On observing the baby, they informed the police and woman and child welfare (WCW) department.

Tallarevu Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ch Durga Devi and her staff arrived at the spot and took the child to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH).

WCW Project Director Sukha Jeevan Babu later consulted with GGH superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao about the child’s well-being.

According to reports, the newborn’s condition was said to be alright and was discharged on Thursday itself. Babu told the media that the baby would be shifted to Sishu Gruha in Kakinada.

The baby’s parents are yet to be found but the police believe that she was born in Kakinada GGH and was probably dumped because of being a girl child. A case was filed and investigation is underway.

