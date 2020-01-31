Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only CBI probe will bring out truth in Viveka case: TD mlc

TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy alleged that even after nine months of the murder of Vivekananda, the investigation officers failed to arrest the real culprits.

31st January 2020

TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy

TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: TDP MLC M Ravindranath Reddy has claimed that the slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha demanded CBI probe into her father’s murder case as she did not have trust in the Jagan’s government.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he alleged that even after nine months of the murder of Vivekananda, the investigation officers failed to arrest the real culprits. Sunitha demanded CBI probe as she does not have faith in the investigation being conducted by the State police officers, he maintained.

When Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not render justice to his own family, how he could he provide protection to the people of the State, he sought to know.

“The CBI probe is imperative to bring out truth. Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy and I have filed a petition in the court seeking CBI probe into Viveka’s murder case,” he said. Flaying the police for including his and Adinarayana’s name in the list of suspects, he said that he is ready to face probe. Ravindranath advised the State government to take the opinion of parents with regard to introduction of English medium in government schools.

“When the TDP MLCs referred the three-capital Bill to the select committee, the YSRC government could not digest it and now wants to abolish the Legislative Council,” he stated. He hit out at YSRC ministers for abusing Council Chairman MA Shariff in the Council.

TDP district president R Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present at the press meet.

