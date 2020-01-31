Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus: All DMHOs told to be on high alert in Andhra Pradesh

Jawahar Reddy said the Central health department had already issued directions on the harmful Coronavirus and asked all the district level officers to follow the same.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of dangerous Coronavirus entering Kerala through a passenger from China,  Special chief secretary for Health medical and family welfare KS Jawahar Reddy directed all the district officials to be on high alert.

In a video conference held on Thursday with all the 13 district health and medical officers (DMHOs), Jawahar Reddy said the Central health department had already issued directions on the harmful Coronavirus and asked all the district level officers to follow the same.

He inquired about the existing facilities in all the government hospitals and told them to keep an eye on the people coming from China. He took stock of the arrangements made by the medical officials of Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Nellore since there is a chance of people entering the State through the ports.
Reddy also instructed officials to keep an eye on the persons arrived from China and asked officials to create awareness on preventive measures.

“Public can know or approach for information and medical assistant on Coronavirus by dialling to toll free number 1100, 1102, 7013387382 and 80084473799,” he said.

He also directed officials to collect the details of passengers who came on ships at all four ports in the State. He also inquired about availability of testing apparatus to collect samples of the suspects in  hospitals.

“Since one person tested positive in Kerala, we need to be on alert and monitor every single case to keep the virus at bay,” Jawahar Reddy said.

