Punish vandalisers, says seer

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Sree Peetham founder and seer Paripoornananda Swamy on Thursday, demanded strict action against those who vandalised 23 idols in a temple belonging to the foundation in Pithapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the idols were intentionally destroyed and that it was not the handiwork of a single person.

The priest also refuted the police report which stated that the person who carried out the attack, was mentally unsound. Swamy expressed fear that if Hindus don’t become united, many such incidents will take place in the near future. Meanwhile, district BJP leaders submitted a petition to the SP.