Students send postcards to President

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 300 students belonging to Guntur district sent postcards in support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to reports, the students voiced their support for the Chief Minister’s decision to develop all districts in the State via decentralisation of administration and three-capitals proposal in the postcards.

They were written under the aegis of YSR students’ wing Guntur district president Panuganti Chaitanya. The students said that the YSRC government passed bills pertaining to the three-capitals proposal in the Assembly. However, it was undemocratically stopped in the Legislative Council by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.