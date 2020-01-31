Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension at TD office in Vizag, Balayya gets ‘go back’ slogans in Hindupur  

The YSRC activists, who came in a rally, were stopped by a large number of police personnel just a few yards away from the TDP office in Vizag.

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed at Ramnagar in Vizag on Thursday evening when YSRC activists, most of them women, tried to march to the TDP office in protest against the party’s stand on three-capital proposal. In Anantapur, TDP MLA N Balakrishna faced the protest heat during his visit to his constituency, Hindupur.

People holding placards against MLA Balakrishna at Hindupur in Anantapur district on Thursday; YSRC activists stage a dharna outside TDP district office at Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

They burnt TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu in effigy for opposing the plan to make Vizag the executive capital. They demanded resignation all four TDP MLAs from the Port City. They said the TDP  leaders, who were elected with their votes, were acting against their interests. Normalcy restored in the area after the YSRC activists withdrew from the place after staging a dharna for about 40 minutes.

A large number of YSRC activists tried to stop TDP MLA N Balakrishna’s vehicle when he arrived at Hindupur. The actor-politician came to Hindupur from Bengaluru in the morning. YSRC activists obstructed his convey, held placards and raised slogans like ‘Balakrishna go back’ at Rahamat circle area. Tension prevailed for some time, however, the police dispersed the YSRC activists and provided security to the actor-politician.

