Three Andhra Pradesh cops suspended for rape, demanding favours

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Sub-Inspector (SI) and two constables were suspended on the allegations of raping a girl and demanding sexual favours from the victim’s mother.

The victim and her mother filed a complaint with Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna against three police personnel alleging rape and demanding sexual favours. Negligence and misbehaviour towards the victims was found during preliminary inquiry against the accused trio. Consequently, suspension orders were issued against them.

South Coastal Zone Guntur range Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal issued suspension orders against Arundalpet SI G Balakrishna and constable Ch Ramu who misbehaved with a girl and her mother respectively.

Further, another constable named B Hanumantha Rao was suspended for negligence of duties.

The SP said that SI Balakrishna, constables Ramu and Hanumantha Rao were suspended based on preliminary inquiry and further inquiry is underway.

He warned that strict action would be taken against police personnel for violation of discipline and norms.