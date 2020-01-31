Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-day MSME mega exhibition from March 6 in Andhra Pradesh

Govt schemes to be discussed; fin institutions, NBFCs to take part

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Small and Medium Industries (FAPSMI) will organise a three-day MSME mega exhibition at Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Technology at Moghalrajpuram, here from March 6, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz. He chaired the district industrial promotion committee held at his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that the three-day MSME mega expo was aimed at aiding entrepreneurs to establish their industrial units in the district. Discussions will be conducted on various government schemes including YSR Navodayam, encouragement for the establishment of industries, bankers assistance and other topics.

Sector-specific panel discussions and seminars with industry leaders and eminent speakers will be organized for the benefit of existing entrepreneurs as well as budding entrepreneurs. The proposed panel discussions shall range from printing, packaging, automobile, to general engineering sectors. Besides, the panel discussions will also take up issues such as delayed payment act and various other MSME schemes available.

On the occasion, he called upon bankers and industrialists to extend their support for effective implementation of YSR Navodayam scheme.A total of 4,402 applications were received by the committee through a single window, of which approvals were given for 4,249 and 123 rejected, the Collector said.
He also said that the committee also gave its nod for the development of a 33 KV power supply lane to Godrej Agrovet Company in Kanumolu village of Bapulapadu Mandal in the district.

District Industries Centre general manager Sudhakar, FAPSMI secretary E Phani and others were also present. The proposed expo aims to bring micro, small and medium entrepreneurs across India, on one platform.

The exhibition will also facilitate direct buyer-seller meetings. All leading financial institutions and NBFCs shall participate. Representatives from several government departments would also interact with entrepreneurs.

NSIC, Vijayawada is support entrepreneurs to exhibit their products under procurement and marketing support scheme.

Contact details
Entrepreneurs can bookstalls at nominal prices by contacting president Murali Vasireddy (+91 7382333233), secretary Phani (9966169901) and executive Satish (9666003337)

