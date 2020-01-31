Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams all set for Ratha Sapthami festival

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand conduct of the Ratha Sapthami festival slated to be held on February 1.As the processional deity will be brought out on seven different vahanams (carriers) at different intervals on the festival day. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy supervised the arrangements made for the benefit of the devotees who are expected to throng the town in multitudes.

Speaking to the media, Dharma Reddy said that temporary sheds are set up along the mada streets to protect the waiting devotees from chill weather as well as the afternoon sun.Devotees in their quest to witness the periodical processions tend to stay back in their respective places along the mada streets all through the day and hence it has been decided to set up food counters at all the galleries so as to ensure an unceasing supply of free food packets and water sachets besides milk and beverages.

Giant-sized LED screens are also set up at all the vital points to enable the devotees have a clear and closer look of the deity on various vahanams.The Srivari Seva volunteers along with sanitary workers will be deployed in required number to address the needs of the devotees waiting in the galleries. For a quick redressal of complaints, a senior official will be deputed to monitor each gallery who shall also will be entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with all employees.

Seven vahanas

The festival is held at Tirumala annually for the last several centuries on the day of Surya Jayanti

As per the Telugu Calendar, Ratha Sapthami is celebrated on the seventh day of the Magha Masam

As part of the festival, the processional idol of Lord Malayappa Swamy would be adorned with many diamond set ornaments mounted on seven vahanas from dawn to dusk

The festival would be commenced with the procession of Surya Prabha Vahana and conclude with Chandra Prabha Vahanam