Two die after consuming liquor laced with pesticide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, two persons died after consuming liquor mixed with pesticide at Venkatapalem of Amaravati capital region on Thursday.

According to Tulluru Circle Inspector (CI) Sarat Babu, deceased Dasari Vandanam (75) and Puli Haribabu (30) died after consuming liquor mixing with pesticides at Venkatapalem.

When Haribabu’s family denied him money to purchase liquor, he went outside, bought a liquor bottle and mixed pesticide in it.

Just when he had started drinking, his relative Vandanam came to visit him and asked him to share the liquor. Haribabu told the latter that he had tainted the liquor with pesticide but he did not heed his warning and drank it.

While Haribabu succumbed on the spot, Vandanam died while undergoing treatment.Haribabu was also an HIV patient. Hence, doctors believe that his weakened immune system could not handle the toxin for long.The bodies were shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.A case was filed and investigation in underway.