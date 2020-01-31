Two suspended for rat attack on body in morgue

By Express News Service

ELURU: The regional joint director of the medical department Vani, visited Eluru Government General Hospital on Thursday to conduct probe in an incident of rats eating away eyes of a dead body in the hospital’s mortuary on Tuesday night.

She suspended two mortuary staffers and questioned the DMHO and DCHS about the incident. She said that she had come to conduct an inquiry on the incident and that a show-cause notice was issued to a firm named Eagle Hunters which was entrusted the job of maintenance of mortuary adding, that some minor technical snags were identified in the cooling machine which is used to preserve bodies.