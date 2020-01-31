VV Lakshmi Narayana quits Jana Sena citing Pawan Kalyan’s Tollywood return 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan, who vowed not to return to films, has recently started shooting for Telugu remake of Hindi film — Pink.

Former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana resigned from the Jana Sena Party, which he joined just before the 2019 elections, on Thursday.  His resignation was accepted by the party.
The retired IPS officer, in his resignation letter, cited party chief Pawan Kalyan’s decision to return to films as the reason for his exit.  Pawan Kalyan, who vowed not to return to films, has recently started shooting for Telugu remake of Hindi film — Pink.

Meanwhile, the JSP chief said he has no other go but to act in films to support his family and others dependent on him. “I only know acting in films. As I do not have any cement factories, power projects, mines and do not get the salary of a senior government official, it is inevitable that I work in films. It would have been better had Lakshmi Narayana cited these things,” Pawan Kalyan said.

When contacted, Lakshmi Narayana said he would visit Visakhapatnam in February second week and reveal his future plans. He maintained that he has no reason other than what was specified in his resignation letter.

However, sources said, the former IPS officer was unhappy with the party for some time and has been maintaining distance from party activities. After elections, he was sidelined and not involved in the decision-making process of the party. According to sources, five months ago, he met BJP leaders with an intention to join the party and reportedly sought the post of state president, but both parties failed to come to an agreement.

It is learnt that Lakshmi Narayana is likely to float his own political outfit with the help of retired bureaucrats. Some of the retired bureaucrats, who joined Jana Sena before the elections, are reportedly in touch with him.

