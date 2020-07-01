STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 Prakasam cops, Ayush medical officer test positive for coronavirus

Of the 54 cases on Saturday, 18 were from Ongole; 10 patients were from judiciary staff quarters.

Published: 01st July 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A circle inspector, two sub-inspectors and seven police constables have recently tested positive for the coronavirus; an Ayush medical officer has also been infected. Till date, 625 coronavirus cases have been reported from Prakasam district. Ongole recorded the highest number of cases (135), followed by Chirala (83) and Markapur (58). The spike in cases continued as Saturday, Sunday and Monday witnessed 54, 33 and 47 cases respectively.

Of the 54 cases on Saturday, 18 were from Ongole; 10 patients were from judiciary staff quarters. All Ayush officials in the district, as well as Old RIMS staff, will undergo tests for Covid-19 as one of them has tested positive, said Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, deputy superintendent, Ongole government hospital. Meanwhile, Giddalur traders observed voluntary shutdown for 24 hours on Monday.

“Many from Markapur and Nandyal (Kurnool), where a number of cases has been reported, visit Giddalur for business, which is why we decided to shut down all shops for one day,” Anna Venkateswarlu, a businessman said. Also, the grandson of an MLA has recovered and discharged from Ongole GGH. The two SIs infected are from Kandukur and Darsi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayush medical officer coronavirus
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp