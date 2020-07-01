APSRTC developing app for inter-city services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at encouraging cashless and contact-less transactions for inter-city operations, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is developing a mobile application, which is likely to be launched in the first week of July. It may be noted that the APSRTC already has an app, which can be downloaded from PlayStore, to book tickets to various destinations. A similar application, likely to be named ‘Pratham’, is being developed for inter-city operations.

Though its name is yet to be finalised, the officials will launch the application in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on a pilot basis. Proposals are being readied to include an option for reserving Palle Velugu bus tickets. The APSRTC resumed intrastate bus services earlier this month by adhering to social distancing norms in view of the spread of coronavirus. It is also promoting cashless transactions and contact-less ticketing in all types of buses, including Palle Velugu. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said the application was still at a developing stage.

Explaining its salient features, he said after installing the app, passengers should enrol details of their destination. Once they do that, they will get the list of buses and their timings. After selecting a bus, ticket fare will be displayed and the passengers need to pay it through the app. Besides an additional feature has also been developed. After reserving the ticket, the passenger will receive a four digit PIN and it should be confirmed with the bus conductor before boarding the bus.

This will go a long way in encouraging cashless transactions. To this end, regional managers have directed bus drivers and conductors, the official said. Meanwhile, the Corporation is operating 3,000 plus services daily. It also provides advanced reservation facility in all bus categories to passengers.