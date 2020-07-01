STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally shoots past 15,000 in Andhra with 657 fresh cases, six more die

Of the six deaths, three each were reported from Kurnool and Krishna districts. Kurnool district stands at the top in deaths with 68 persons succumbing to the virus followed by Krishna with 66.

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally went past the 15,000-mark on Wednesday with 657 more cases, including 611 from the state, 39 from other states and seven foreign returnees.

The number of COVID-19 cases breached the 2,000 mark in Kurnool district with 90 more testing positive for the virus.

Six more people succumbed to the virus taking the toll in the state to 193.

The media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday said 28,239 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The total number of tests conducted stands at 9.18 lakh.

Of the 611 cases that emerged within the state, Anantapur district accounted for the most number with 118 followed by 90 in Kurnool district, 80 in East Godavari and 77 in Guntur.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in Kurnool district stands at 2,045, the only district which has surpassed the 2,000 mark. Kadapa, with 60 new cases, touched the 1,000-mark, while West Godavari also breached the 1,000-mark with 15 new cases. West Godavari district now has 1,010 cases.

The mounting cases took eight districts out of the 13 in the state past the 1,000 mark.

Meanwhile, 342 persons got discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of discharged persons to 6,988. The active cases stand at 8,071 of which 6,212 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state while 1,850 are being treated in COVID care centres.

