STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

For speedy medical care: Over 1,000 ambulances launched by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 1,088 ultra modern mobile medical units and ambulances which will be stationed at every mandal headquarters for effective delivery of 104 and 108 services.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Over 1,000 ambulances launched by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada

The 108 ambulances response time is also fixed at 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in tribal areas. (Photo | Prasanth Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to the medical infrastructure facilities in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances to deliver speedy medicare services to the people.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 1,088 ultra modern mobile medical units and ambulances which will be stationed at every mandal headquarters for effective delivery of 104 and 108 services. The new vehicles are inducted into service in addition to the existing ones.

The total number of 104 ambulances in the State will now come to 676, one each for every mandal. These vehicles will offer 20 types of services including TB control, leprosy control, mother and child health care and will have 29 equipments including ECG. Diagnostic tests for 20 diseases can be conducted in these vehicles and the services are linked to Dr YSR telemedicine, village health clinics and primary health centres.

With the addition of fresh fleet of 108 vehicle, the State will now have 705 ambulances for 676 mandals and 28 for urban areas and another 18 ambulances will be in reserve. Among them, 26 neo-natal ambulances (two each in every district) will work towards reducing non-natal mortality rate and will be linked to maternity hospitals and neo-natal clinics.

The 108 ambulances response time is also fixed at 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in tribal areas.

A new programme, Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha, is also being linked to '108'. Under the scheme, road accident victims will be treated for free in hospitals across the state for first 48 hours. An amount of Rs 50,000 will be reimbursed by Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ambulances Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp