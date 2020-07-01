For speedy medical care: Over 1,000 ambulances launched by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to the medical infrastructure facilities in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances to deliver speedy medicare services to the people.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 1,088 ultra modern mobile medical units and ambulances which will be stationed at every mandal headquarters for effective delivery of 104 and 108 services. The new vehicles are inducted into service in addition to the existing ones.

The total number of 104 ambulances in the State will now come to 676, one each for every mandal. These vehicles will offer 20 types of services including TB control, leprosy control, mother and child health care and will have 29 equipments including ECG. Diagnostic tests for 20 diseases can be conducted in these vehicles and the services are linked to Dr YSR telemedicine, village health clinics and primary health centres.

With the addition of fresh fleet of 108 vehicle, the State will now have 705 ambulances for 676 mandals and 28 for urban areas and another 18 ambulances will be in reserve. Among them, 26 neo-natal ambulances (two each in every district) will work towards reducing non-natal mortality rate and will be linked to maternity hospitals and neo-natal clinics.

The 108 ambulances response time is also fixed at 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas and 25 minutes in tribal areas.

A new programme, Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha, is also being linked to '108'. Under the scheme, road accident victims will be treated for free in hospitals across the state for first 48 hours. An amount of Rs 50,000 will be reimbursed by Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.