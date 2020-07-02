39 new COVID-19 containment zones come up in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District Collector C Harikiran said that 39 new containment zones were set up in the district in the wake of surge in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Kadapa district reported 64 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the count to 1,163. Of the 64 cases, 26 were reported from Proddatur, nine from Simhadripuram, five from Duvvuru, four each from Pulivendula, Chennuru and Kadapa, two from Tonduru, one each from Valluru, Rajupalem, Muddanuru, Ramapuram, Galiveedu, Yerraguntla, Chakrayapeta and Khajipeta and two are foreign returnees.

The medical teams have so far collected 72,816 swab samples and the results of 3,246 are awaited. As many as 146 expatriates from Kuwait tested positive.

With the discharge of 24 persons from Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday, the total discharges stood at 460.