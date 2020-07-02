787 COVID-19 cases reported in June in Andhra Pradesh, 134 in last two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district has recorded as many as 787 Covid-19 cases in June. The first corona case was reported at Allipuram on March 19. The number of cases from March 19 to May 31 (74 days) was 113 only.

The easing of lockdown curbs led to spike in corona cases. Doctors cautioned people to be on high alert with regard to corona as it is likely to spread faster in the coming days with the onset of monsoon.

In June, 66 cases were recorded in the first week, 104 cases in the second week, 160 cases in the third week and 323 cases in the fourth week.

In the last two days of the month, 134 cases were reported. More than 50 cases were reported a day on the last three days with 53 cases on June 28, 58 cases on June 29 and 76 cases on June 30. With the spike in corona cases, surveillance has been strengthened in containment zones.