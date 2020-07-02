Ambulance project CM Jagan’s Rs 307-crore birthday gift to Vijayasai, alleges TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The opposition TDP on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flagged off a fleet of 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances, gave a Rs 307-crore gift to his “co-accused” and YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the form of the healthcare service on latter’s birthday.

Speaking to mediapersons, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram said large scale corruption took place in the ambulance project as it was given to Vijayasai Reddy’s in-law Ramprasad Reddy’s Aurobindo Foundation. He termed it a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money in the guise of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the YSRC government stooped down to the level of amending the clauses in Judicial Review, he said.

Reminding that the BVG organisation maintained ambulance services at the rate of Rs 1.31 lakh per month per vehicle during the TDP regime, he said the YSRC government had agreed to pay an exorbitant Rs 2.21 lakh per vehicle to Aurobindo Foundation. The government should explain whether it terminated the previous contract of the BVG in violation of the agreement only to give the Rs 307-crore project to Vijayasai’s kin. Aurobindo has no prior experience in providing ambulance services, whereas BVG has a good track record with its presence in Delhi and Maharashtra. It was clearly evident that Jagan deliberately set aside BVG only to favour Aurobindo, he said.

Refuting the allegations of YSRC that the previous TDP regime neglected the provision of healthcare services to people, Pattabhi said that it was during the reign of Naidu that 104 mobile hospitals were launched. The mobile hospitals were run by a 5-member crew, including a doctor, a lab technician, a pharmacist, a nurse and the driver. Contrary to it, the 104 service is now run with three-member crew.