STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambulance project CM Jagan’s Rs 307-crore birthday gift to Vijayasai, alleges TDP

The government should explain whether it terminated the previous contract of the BVG in violation of the agreement only to give the Rs 307-crore project to Vijayasai’s kin.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

In a major boost to the medical infrastructure facilities in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances to deliver speedy medicare services to the people. (Photo | Prasanth Madugula, EPS)

In a major boost to the medical infrastructure facilities in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances to deliver speedy medicare services to the people. (Photo | Prasanth Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The opposition TDP on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flagged off a fleet of 1,088 new 108 and 104 ambulances, gave a Rs 307-crore gift to his “co-accused” and YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the form of the healthcare service on latter’s birthday.     

Speaking to mediapersons, TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram said large scale corruption took place in the ambulance project as it was given to Vijayasai Reddy’s in-law Ramprasad Reddy’s Aurobindo Foundation. He termed it a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money in the guise of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the YSRC government stooped down to the level of amending the clauses in Judicial Review, he said.

Reminding that the BVG organisation maintained ambulance services at the rate of Rs 1.31 lakh per month per vehicle during the TDP regime, he said the YSRC government had agreed to pay an exorbitant Rs 2.21 lakh per vehicle to Aurobindo Foundation. The government should explain whether it terminated the previous contract of the BVG in violation of the agreement only to give the Rs 307-crore project to Vijayasai’s kin. Aurobindo has no prior experience in providing ambulance services, whereas BVG has a good track record with its presence in Delhi and Maharashtra. It was clearly evident that Jagan deliberately set aside BVG only to favour Aurobindo, he said. 

Refuting the allegations of YSRC that the previous TDP regime neglected the provision of healthcare services to people, Pattabhi said that it was during the reign of Naidu that 104 mobile hospitals were launched. The mobile hospitals were run by a 5-member crew, including a doctor, a lab technician, a pharmacist, a nurse and the driver. Contrary to it, the 104 service is now run with three-member crew. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy ambulances Andhra Pradesh healthcare infrastructure V Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp