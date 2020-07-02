Prakasam SP visits COVID-19 affected areas on a bike

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal on Wednesday took a bike ride to Covid-hit areas in Ongole and inspected implementation of lockdown in the containment zones.

He interacted with police officials deployed at RTC bus stand, Addanki bus stand, South Bypass, Indiramma Colony, ABM college, Collectorate, Mangamur Junction and Pernamitta, and asked them to strictly follow ‘dasha sutras’ to prevent further spread of the virus.

