Visakhapatnam coronavirus count set to surge past 1,000

A total of 976 cases were registered in the district till now, said Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra Covid-19 Special Officer PV Sudhakar. 

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Spike in Visakhapatnam Covid-19 count continued as 76 new cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. As many as 76 cases, the highest single-day spike till now, were reported for the second consecutive day.

There are 600 active cases in the district now. Of the total 976 cases, 371 persons were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. Five persons died due to coronavirus in the district till now. The number of containment clusters increased to 167 with the addition of 18 more. There are 78 very active clusters and 89 active clusters in the district. The number of dormant clusters is 51, while 28 clusters were denotified.

Addressing a review meeting on Covid-19, District Collector V Vinay Chand directed officials to update online all the information of patients from samples collected at government and private hospitals on the same day. 

As per the ICMR protocol, Covid-19 labs should prepare a report in standard proforma on samples collected from government, private hospitals, mock centres and malaria mobile teams. Steps should be taken to ensure all facilities at Covid-19 hospitals, he said. A total of 78,915 samples were collected till now. Of the total, 76,677 samples tested negative. Results of 1,262 samples are awaited. As many as 2,012 people are housed in 90 quarantine centres and 402 in isolation in the district.

