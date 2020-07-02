STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC challenges TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to prove charges on 108, 104 vehicles  

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Srikanth Reddy said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was maintaining a double standard by making false allegations against the government.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:29 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip G Srikant Reddy has slammed the TDP for levelling allegations of irregularities in the purchase of 108 and 104 ambulance vehicles.

“While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviving 108 and 104 ambulance services to save people’s lives, Naidu is accusing the government by tagging corruption charges in the tender process. We have awarded the tenders as per norms and there is a judicial review as well in the process. Naidu should read the tender documents before making allegations and we are ready to discuss the issue,” Srikanth Reddy said.

Challenging the TDP chief to prove his allegations, Srikanth Reddy said Naidu cannot see the welfare measures being taken up by the government, which has spent Rs 28,122 crore in the past six months towards public welfare despite losing revenue. 

“In a span of 13 months, the Chief Minister has fulfilled over 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto and implemented those neglected by the previous government. With a focus on healthcare services, Jagan Mohan Reddy revived the ambulance services across the State by launching the new 108 and 104 vehicles,’’ the government Chief Whip noted.

Despite the public getting benefited by the government initiatives, he said it was distasteful of Naidu to make false accusations against the government.  “In the past six months, the government spent `262.5 crore for the benefit of 2,62,493 beneficiaries through YSR Vahana Mitra, Rs 3,675.25 crore benefiting 49,43,590 farmers through YSR Rythu Bharosa and Rs 8,457.59 crore for 59,03,000 beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka. Through various schemes such as Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, YSR Kanti Velugu, Nethanna Nestham and MSME ReSTART package,  a total of 3.53 crore people were benefited,’’ Srikanth Reddy said.

G Srikant Reddy TDP N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC
