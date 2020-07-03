70-yr-old infected mom kicked out of home

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:AN elderly woman who tested positive for coronavirus was forced to stay outside the house by her son, who feared he too might get infected. The 70-year-old woman had been living with her daughter in Goa for the past few years, and returned to her native place Macherla, in Guntur district, a couple of days ago to collect her social security pension from the government, according to reports and police officials. Upon the woman’s return, her son asked local medical and health officials to test her for Covid-19. When the results returned positive, he told her to stay outside the house.

The police said the man, who is physically challenged, stays in a single room and feared that he would get Covid-19. After being thrown out of the house, the woman waited there for a while and then walked to a nearby bus stand, where locals enquired about her and informed the police. She was later shifted to the isolation ward at the Covid-19 hospital in Guntur.