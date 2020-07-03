Aparajita Sarangi presents her first report card as MP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From installation of solar lights and restoration of green cover to getting approval for a Rs 32-crore flyover project for the State Capital, 2019-20 was a fulfilling year, said Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi here on Thursday while releasing her report card on completion of her first year as a parliamentarian. She said 1,000 solar lights were installed on the streets of Bhubaneswar utilising funds from the MPLAD fund in convergence with Atal Jyoti Yojana as part of a green initiative pushed by her to promote smart and renewable energy alternatives.

MP Aparajita Sarangi releasing her

annual report card in Bhubaneswar

on Thursday | IRFANA

“The scheme has been implemented under close supervision of residents. There is a provision of maintenance of these lights for five years by the executant as per the guidelines issued by the Centre,” she said. With cyclone Fani ravaging City’s green cover, the MP had launched ‘Five lakh saplings for five lakh votes bagged’ initiative to restore it.

“Around 87,000 saplings have already been planted in different areas of the Constituency,” Sarangi said. Hanspal flyover on NH-16, a long due project, saw the light of the day after she pursued the matter with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Around Rs 32 crore will be spent for construction of the flyover, she added. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for considering the long pending demands of Odias staying in Surat and allowing direct flight service to the city from Bhubaneswar.

The MP, who had 100 er cent attendance in the Budget Session this year, said she has raised many key issues pertaining to the Constituency including renovation of Daya West Canal and rain water harvesting and siltation problem in Gangua nullah. “Around 61,000 people from Bhubaneswar have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app while over 42,000 people from the constituency have donated to PM-Care so far,” she said.