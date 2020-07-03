STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: 837 fresh cases, eight more deaths in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours

A total of 258 people were also discharged from hospitals after their recovery, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,632

Published: 03rd July 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from residents, who came forward to get themselves tested for coronavirus, at One Town in Vijayawada on Thursday I PRASANT MADUGULA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 38,898 samples tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m on Friday, the highest number of samples tested so far, 837 people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the state’s tally to 16,934.

With another eight casualties reported, four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor, one each in Krishna and East Godavari districts, the COVID-19 toll in the state crossed the 200 mark and now stands at 206. From Thursday morning till Friday morning, a total of 258 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,632.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday morning, the total number of samples tested so far in the state is 9,71,611. There are three districts in which more than 100 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Anantapur district with a record 149 cases has the highest tally in the last 24 hours followed by Prakasam district with 139, Kurnool (116), Guntur (80), West Godavari (57), East Godavari (56), Visakhapatnam (54), Chittoor (47), Srikakulam (30), Kadapa (19), Krishna (17), Nellore (15) and Vizianagaram (10).

Kurnool district with 2,236 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur - 1,972,  Krishna - 1,611, Guntur - 1,610, East Godavari – 1,387, Chittoor – 1,183, West Godavari - 1,120, Kadapa - 1,120, Nellore - 658, Visakhapatnam - 624, Prakasam - 616, Vizianagaram - 184 and Srikakulam - 93.

Kurnool district also tops the list of deaths with a total of 73 casualties so far, followed by Krishna - 68, Guntur - 19, Anantapur - 9, East Godavari – 8, Chittoor - 8, Nellore - 6, West Godavari - 4, Visakhapatnam - 3, Srikakulam - 3,  Prakasam - 2, Vizianagaram - 2 and Kadapa – 1. No casualties were reported among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

So far, 7,632 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 6,126 from the state, 1,346 from those who returned from other states and 160 among the foreign returnees.

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Anantapur district. A total of 1,111 people were discharged there, followed by Kurnool – 1,089,  Guntur  - 713, Krishna – 653, Kadapa, - 426, East Godavari - 411, Chittoor – 388, Nellore - 374, Visakhapatnam - 316, West Godavari – 268, Prakasam - 267, Vizianagaram - 56 and Srikakulam - 54.

The total number of active cases in the state as on Friday 9 am is 9,096 including 8,082 from the state, 765 from other states and 249 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other states, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 892. As many as 459 cases were reported from those who returned from Tamil Nadu and 455 from among those who returned from Telangana.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 333 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 18,  UAE - 15 Kazakhstan - 15, Indonesia - 5, Abu Dhabi - 4, South Africa - 4, Bahrain - 4, Bangladesh - 2, Kyrgyzstan – 2,  Oman - 1,  Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1. UK – 1, Philippines – 1, Singapore -1 and, Malaysia - 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp