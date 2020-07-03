COVID-19: 837 fresh cases, eight more deaths in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 38,898 samples tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m on Friday, the highest number of samples tested so far, 837 people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the state’s tally to 16,934.

With another eight casualties reported, four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor, one each in Krishna and East Godavari districts, the COVID-19 toll in the state crossed the 200 mark and now stands at 206. From Thursday morning till Friday morning, a total of 258 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,632.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday morning, the total number of samples tested so far in the state is 9,71,611. There are three districts in which more than 100 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Anantapur district with a record 149 cases has the highest tally in the last 24 hours followed by Prakasam district with 139, Kurnool (116), Guntur (80), West Godavari (57), East Godavari (56), Visakhapatnam (54), Chittoor (47), Srikakulam (30), Kadapa (19), Krishna (17), Nellore (15) and Vizianagaram (10).

Kurnool district with 2,236 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Anantapur - 1,972, Krishna - 1,611, Guntur - 1,610, East Godavari – 1,387, Chittoor – 1,183, West Godavari - 1,120, Kadapa - 1,120, Nellore - 658, Visakhapatnam - 624, Prakasam - 616, Vizianagaram - 184 and Srikakulam - 93.

Kurnool district also tops the list of deaths with a total of 73 casualties so far, followed by Krishna - 68, Guntur - 19, Anantapur - 9, East Godavari – 8, Chittoor - 8, Nellore - 6, West Godavari - 4, Visakhapatnam - 3, Srikakulam - 3, Prakasam - 2, Vizianagaram - 2 and Kadapa – 1. No casualties were reported among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

So far, 7,632 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 6,126 from the state, 1,346 from those who returned from other states and 160 among the foreign returnees.

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Anantapur district. A total of 1,111 people were discharged there, followed by Kurnool – 1,089, Guntur - 713, Krishna – 653, Kadapa, - 426, East Godavari - 411, Chittoor – 388, Nellore - 374, Visakhapatnam - 316, West Godavari – 268, Prakasam - 267, Vizianagaram - 56 and Srikakulam - 54.

The total number of active cases in the state as on Friday 9 am is 9,096 including 8,082 from the state, 765 from other states and 249 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other states, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 892. As many as 459 cases were reported from those who returned from Tamil Nadu and 455 from among those who returned from Telangana.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 333 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 18, UAE - 15 Kazakhstan - 15, Indonesia - 5, Abu Dhabi - 4, South Africa - 4, Bahrain - 4, Bangladesh - 2, Kyrgyzstan – 2, Oman - 1, Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1. UK – 1, Philippines – 1, Singapore -1 and, Malaysia - 1.