Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch APCOS for hiring outsourcing staff today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) here on Friday. The government has floated the APCOS to ensure transparency in recruiting outsourcing staff. On the occasion, Jagan will hand over 47,000 appointment letters to the outsourcing staff selected through the APCOS. The aim behind the initiative is to ensure transparency in recruitments and payments, thereby giving no room for middlemen or corruption. This apart, the government will also safeguard reservation in recruitments.

About 50 per cent reservation will be given to SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities in outsourcing jobs — 15 per cent for SCs, 6 per cent for STs, 29 per cent for BCs, and minorities. Similarly, 50 per cent of the jobs will be reserved for women. All the outsourcing placements right from the housekeeping staff to security personnel — all workforce from district to Secretariat level — will be recruited through the APCOS. It will also make sure that their pay would be credited to their bank accounts on time with benefits such as EPF and ESI.