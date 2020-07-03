Moderate rains likely in next 3 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. According to an IMD weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across the State in the next three days. However, the IMD issued a warning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.

Araku Valley, Kotananduru, J i y yammava l a s a and Yeleswaram recorded 70 mm rainfall, Chatrai 57 mm, Kamavarapukota 53 mm, Vaddadi and Buchaiahpeta 52 mm, Seethanagaram 50 mm and Devarapalli 45 mm on Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures across the State remained below 40 degree Celsius. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram.