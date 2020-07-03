STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rains likely in next 3 days

However, the IMD issued a warning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over Visakhapatnam skyline on Thursday | G SATYANARAYANA

Dark clouds hover over Visakhapatnam skyline on Thursday | G SATYANARAYANA

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. According to an IMD weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across the State in the next three days. However, the IMD issued a warning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.

Araku Valley, Kotananduru, J i y yammava l a s a and Yeleswaram recorded 70 mm rainfall, Chatrai 57 mm, Kamavarapukota 53 mm, Vaddadi and Buchaiahpeta 52 mm, Seethanagaram 50 mm and Devarapalli 45 mm on Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures across the State remained below 40 degree Celsius. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp