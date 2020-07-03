Pollution control mainstay of new industrial policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Industrial Policy 2020-23, which is expected to be rolled out by the State government in the coming days, will focus on pollution control, environmental issues, removing regional disparities and employment generation, among others.

During a review meeting held here on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take measures for controlling pollution in industries. If industrial parks are set up sector-wise, pollution control would be easy, he said and directed the officials to ensure that all industries should follow the pollution control guidelines. He stressed on the need to lay special focus on Skill Development Centres (SDCs). He also directed the officials concerned to take steps for setting up a high-end IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam.

“We have taken a decision to set up IT Skill University in Vizag and steps should be initiated in this direction. It would be a great initiative for the development of the IT sector in the State. Suggestions of IT experts should be taken, while deciding courses to be introduced in the university,” he said. Steps should also be taken for extending the required support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State, he added.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that focus is also being laid on supporting the existing industries, apart from attracting foreign investments. They said that the new industrial policy would ensure reduction of the time in establishing units. Industries and Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Principal Advisor (to Chief Minister) Ajeya Kallam and other officials were present.