STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pollution control mainstay of new industrial policy

Meanwhile, the officials informed that focus is also being laid on supporting the existing industries, apart from attracting foreign investments.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Industrial Policy 2020-23, which is expected to be rolled out by the State government in the coming days, will focus on pollution control, environmental issues, removing regional disparities and employment generation, among others.

During a review meeting held here on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take measures for controlling pollution in industries. If industrial parks are set up sector-wise, pollution control would be easy, he said and directed the officials to ensure that all industries should follow the pollution control guidelines. He stressed on the need to lay special focus on Skill Development Centres (SDCs). He also directed the officials concerned to take steps for setting up a high-end IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam.

“We have taken a decision to set up IT Skill University in Vizag and steps should be initiated in this direction. It would be a great initiative for the development of the IT sector in the State. Suggestions of IT experts should be taken, while deciding courses to be introduced in the university,” he said. Steps should also be taken for extending the required support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State, he added.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that focus is also being laid on supporting the existing industries, apart from attracting foreign investments. They said that the new industrial policy would ensure reduction of the time in establishing units. Industries and Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Principal Advisor (to Chief Minister) Ajeya Kallam and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pollution Industrial Policy 2020-23 Pollution control
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp